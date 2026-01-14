Home / Economy / News / RBI recognises FEDAI as self-regulatory organisation for authorised dealers

RBI recognises FEDAI as self-regulatory organisation for authorised dealers

The Reserve Bank of India has recognised FEDAI as a self-regulatory organisation for authorised dealers, giving it a year to align governance and operations with the Omnibus SRO framework

RBI
The central bank has given FEDAI one year to align its governance and operations with the Omnibus SRO framework and to extend its membership to all categories of authorised dealers.
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 6:22 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India has recognised the Foreign Exchange Dealers’ Association of India (FEDAI) as a self-regulatory organisation (SRO) for all authorised dealers under its Omnibus framework for SROs. FEDAI had applied for recognition in March 2024, and the RBI said it took into account the association’s existing role in setting conduct rules for its members.
 
Topics :RBIforeign exchangeeconomy

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 6:22 PM IST

