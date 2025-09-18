Resolution on 25% extra US tariff likely in coming months: CEA Nageswaran

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Thursday expressed confidence that the India-US tariff discussions would conclude in the next couple of months, with a resolution most likely on the penal tariff.

“I don’t have any inside information, but my personal confidence is that in the next couple of months, if not earlier, we will see resolution at least to the extra penal tariff of 25 per cent,” Nageswaran said while speaking at the Bharat Chamber of Commerce.

He added that the reciprocal tariff of 25 per cent may also come down to the levels anticipated earlier—between 10 and 15 per cent. “If that happens, it will be an even bigger occasion for celebration.”

Exports to the US, which touched about $86.5 billion last year, suffered a setback when the Trump administration on August 6 imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods in retaliation for India’s purchase of Russian oil. This came on top of the 25 per cent reciprocal tariff announced on August 1 and enforced from August 7. Nageswaran stressed that resolving the matter was important not only from a trade perspective but also for sentiment and capital formation. He added that many conversations were happening beneath the surface. Indian economy On the Indian economy, he said the numbers indicated stronger growth momentum than anticipated ahead of the tariff. “We won’t be surprised if the growth rate is again 7 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter,” he said.

In the first quarter, India’s GDP grew 7.8 per cent Y-o-Y. This growth, Nageswaran said, was not simply driven by low inflation but also supported by contributions from the manufacturing and services sectors. In the next two quarters, agriculture would play a significant role. “We know this from tractor sales, sowing area, area under cultivation, reservoir levels, and the monsoon rains,” he added. Urban consumption On urban consumption, which has been an area of concern, the Chief Economic Advisor said it was likely to improve compared to last year, supported by recent tax reforms. “The direct tax relief in the Budget, combined with benign food inflation and GST rate rationalisation, are creating a huge improvement in disposable income or purchasing power for urban consumers,” he explained.