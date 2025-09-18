EU unveils new agenda for India, but energy ties with Russia cast shadow

The European Union on Wednesday unveiled a new strategic agenda to ramp up its engagement with New Delhi in several key sectors such as defence, trade and technology even as the 27-nation bloc's foreign and security policy chief Kaja Kallas said India's military exercises and its purchase of Russian oil "stand in the way of closer ties".

The EU said its closer partnership with India is increasingly becoming vital in the wake of shifting geopolitical realities and that it is imperative for the two sides to strengthen economic growth and security.

Hours after the 'New Strategic EU-India Agenda' was unveiled, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed their commitment to finalise the much-awaited India-EU free trade deal by the year-end.

The top EU leader dialled Modi to greet him on his birthday. ALSO READ: EU launches new strategic agenda to deepen defence, trade ties with India "Now is the time to double down on partnerships rooted in shared interests and guided by common values. With our new EU-?India strategy, we are taking our relationship to the next level," von der Leyen said on the new strategic agenda. In the phone conversation with the European Commission chief, Modi conveyed his appreciation for the EU adopting the new strategic agenda that aims to "deepen, broaden, and better coordinate" bilateral cooperation between the two sides.

The new document was released in Brussels by the European Commission and the EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, Kaja Kallas. "India's participation in Russia's military exercises and its purchase of Russian oil stand in the way of closer ties. Because, ultimately, our partnership is not only about trade but also about defending the rules-based international order," Kallas said "Our negotiations will address these challenges with the aim of adopting a joint roadmap at the EU-India summit in early 2026," she added. The EU said its closer partnership with India is increasingly becoming vital in the wake of the shifting geopolitical realities and that it is prudent for the two sides to strengthen economic growth and security.

The new agenda marks a significant milestone in relations between the two sides as it aims to "deepen, broaden, and better coordinate" bilateral cooperation, enhance prosperity and security for both partners and help tackle major global challenges, it said. ALSO READ: China accuses US of bullying over tariffs on Russian oil purchases European Commission President von der Leyen said the new agenda will be advancing trade, investment and talent mobility, strengthening joint economic security and deepening industrial cooperation in the defence sector. "Europe is already India's biggest trading partner and we are committed to finalising our Free Trade Agreement by the end of the year. Europe is open for business. And we are ready to invest in our shared future with India," she said.

The new strategic agenda will have to be ratified by all the 27 member nations of the EU. After the ratification process, it will be adopted at the India-EU summit that is expected to be held in the first quarter of next year. The new strategic agenda identifies five areas of shared interest that include security and defence, connectivity and global issues, prosperity, sustainability, technology and innovation. "Beyond the bilateral dimension, the new strategic agenda highlights EU-India joint engagement on global issues and with third partners, reflecting India's growing global influence," the EU said. Under the defence pillar, the document identified maritime security, cyber defence, and counterterrorism as areas to expand cooperation.