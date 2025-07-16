We will have access to India, says Trump after striking Indonesia deal

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (IST) said that Washington is close to gaining full access to India, as he announced a trade deal with Indonesia that will now face a reduced tariff rate of 19 per cent, Reuters reported.

Trump made these remarks before departing the White House to attend a summit in Pittsburgh. The announcement regarding the Indonesia deal was first made on Truth Social, Trump’s private social media platform. He stated, “This morning I finalised an important Deal with the Republic of Indonesia after speaking with their Highly Respected President Prabowo Subianto. This landmark Deal opens up Indonesia’s ENTIRE MARKET to the United States for the first time in History.”

Hours later, speaking to reporters, Trump reaffirmed that the US now has full access to Indonesia. On the subject of India, he added, “India is basically working along that same line. We’re going to have access into India. You have to understand, we had no access to any of these countries. Our people couldn’t go in, and now we’re getting access because of what we’re doing with the tariffs…” Reciprocal tariffs hit over 100 countries including India ALSO READ: Trump announces 27% tariffs on imports from India in 'kind reciprocal' move Earlier in April, Trump announced sweeping reciprocal tariffs on more than 100 countries, including India, which was slapped with a 26 per cent duty. In his speech announcing the move, Trump said, “For decades, our country has been looted, pillaged, raped and plundered by nations near and far, both friend and foe alike.”

On April 9, when these tariffs were scheduled to come into effect, Trump implemented a 90-day pause, offering countries a chance to negotiate trade deals with the US. That window closed on July 9, and only three nations — the UK, China, and Vietnam — were able to finalise agreements. Trump administration rolls out new tariff notifications As the July 9 deadline neared, the Trump administration began sending letters to trading partners informing them of the new tariff slabs, which ranged between 25 per cent and 40 per cent. The first such letters were dispatched to Japan and South Korea , each facing a 25 per cent tariff. Soon after, additional notifications were issued to Malaysia, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, and others.

No extension beyond August 1, says Trump Trump has made it clear that countries must begin paying these duties starting August 1. He reiterated that the deadline will not be extended , confirming earlier statements made by his administration and the White House. India and US continue to negotiate trade deal terms While Trump and his administration have repeatedly indicated that a deal with India is imminent, no formal agreement has yet been signed. The latest comments come as a delegation from India’s Commerce Ministry is in Washington to discuss the details of a potential bilateral deal.