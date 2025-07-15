Isma urges Centre to ban ethanol imports, flags ₹40,000 crore risk

The Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (Isma) has urged the government to restrict ethanol imports meant for fuel use, warning that such a move could jeopardise investments in the sector and disrupt timely payments to sugarcane farmers.

The appeal comes amid ongoing negotiations between India and the United States for a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), under which, according to sources, the US is pushing for access to the Indian market for ethanol used as fuel. The US primarily produces ethanol from grains.