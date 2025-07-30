Home / Economy / News / We are reviewing Prez Trump's 25% tariff, committed to fair trade deal: GoI

We are reviewing Prez Trump's 25% tariff, committed to fair trade deal: GoI

The commerce ministry said the Indian government remains committed to a fair trade deal and will take all necessary steps to protect national interests

US India Trade
The Indian government reiterated that the interests of domestic farmers, entrepreneurs and small businesses remain a top priority. | Representational
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 10:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In its first official response to US President Donald Trump's imposition of 25 per cent tariffs on India, the government said it is closely examining the consequences of the move and remains committed to securing a fair and mutually beneficial trade deal.
 
In a statement issued on Wednesday evening, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said: “The Government has taken note of a statement by the US President on bilateral trade. The Government is studying its implications.”
 
The statement added that discussions between India and the United States have been underway for some time to finalise a trade agreement that is just and beneficial for both sides. “India and the US have been engaged in negotiations on concluding a fair, balanced and mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement over the last few months. We remain committed to that objective,” it said.

Protecting local interests

The government reiterated that the interests of domestic farmers, entrepreneurs and small businesses remain a top priority and cited previous negotiations that had similarly prioritised these constituencies.  ALSO READ: India to pay 25% tariff plus penalty for Russian oil, defence buys: Trump
 
“The Government attaches the utmost importance to protecting and promoting the welfare of our farmers, entrepreneurs, and MSMEs,” the statement said. Referring to recent trade arrangements, the ministry added: “The Government will take all steps necessary to secure our national interest, as has been the case with other trade agreements including the latest Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement with the UK.”

Trump's remarks on India-Russia ties

The announcement of the tariffs came in a post on President Trump’s Truth Social platform, where he described India as a friend but criticised its trade practices and ties with Russia.
 
“Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country,” he wrote.
 
Trump also alleged that India remains one of the largest buyers of Russian military hardware and energy. “Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia’s largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE – ALL THINGS NOT GOOD!”

Tariffs to take effect from August 1

Trump said the new 25 per cent tariff, along with an unspecified penalty, would come into effect next month. “INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST FIRST. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. MAGA!” he wrote, referring to his campaign slogan.
 
In a follow-up post, he added: “WE HAVE A MASSIVE TRADE DEFICIT WITH INDIA!!!”
 
While the Indian government has not issued a direct rebuttal to Trump’s comments, it reiterated its commitment to protecting the national interest through all diplomatic channels.
   
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Indian textile industry in uncertainty, still sees edge over rivals

India presses ahead with US trade talks despite looming Aug 1 tariffs

AIIB to double private-sector lending by 2030: Ajay Bhushan Pandey

Jaguar, Corus, Tetley: A look at Tata Group's biggest global acquisitions

Premium

Demand to drive gems & jewellery growth as exports slow: Crisil SME tracker

Topics :US India relations Commerce ministryTrump tariffsIndia exportsMSMEs

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 9:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story