Half of AIIB financing to go to private sector by 2030: Ajay Bhushan Pandey

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) wants 50 per cent of its financing to go to the private sector by 2030, up from 24.6 per cent currently, with overall lending increasing to $17–18 billion in the next few years, Ajay Bhushan Pandey, AIIB's Vice President, Investment Solutions, said on Tuesday. AIIB will work with both the government and the private sector in India to create a pipeline of projects for the next few years.

Speaking on the sidelines of a Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry event, Pandey said, “The infrastructure funding gap is huge, and no government or state can meet this gap alone.”

Since its inception, AIIB has lent almost $12 billion to India, of which $1.8 billion has gone to the private sector. The focus of the Bank’s private sector projects is on areas such as renewables, green energy, green mobility, and affordable housing. Pandey said that India’s infrastructure is estimated to need an investment of about $1.5 trillion by 2030, and this cannot come from the government alone. “The private sector has a very important role to play. Everyone wants to invest in a derisked environment. AIIB not only can finance the private sector but also help create such an environment. Our role has to be a catalyst for infrastructure development,” he said.

The former chief of the National Financial Reporting Authority said that increased investment by AIIB can catalyse more private sector investment. He explained that investments by AIIB can help derisk the environment because of its extensive process of project and client selection, followed by rigorous monitoring of the quality of the project. “Our processes are so strong that if we invest in a company or a project, then many others will also follow. We become like an anchor investor in many cases,” Pandey added. Beijing-headquartered AIIB has held meetings with various government departments, including water resources and health, as well as private sector representatives to create a pipeline of sovereign projects. AIIB has 110 countries as members and $100 billion in capital stock, with 20 per cent of paid-in capital.