Home / Economy / News / India to pay 25% tariff plus penalty for Russian oil, defence buys: Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo:PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump has announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, citing high trade barriers and India's ties with Russia.  In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump wrote, "Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country."
 
He added, "Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia’s largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE — ALL THINGS NOT GOOD! INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST FIRST. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. MAGA!"
 
 
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

