Indian team to visit Washington to advance trade agreement with US

A team of officials from India will travel to Washington this month to continue discussions on the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA) between India and the United States (US).

“A team of officials is again going this month for the talks,” a senior government official said.

During the previous round of meetings held in Washington from 23–25 April, both sides discussed a pathway for “early mutual wins” or an early tranche of the proposed BTA. The meetings involved “fruitful discussions” on a wide range of issues, covering both tariff and non-tariff matters.

Last month, India and the US also initiated virtual sectoral-level talks. The terms of reference (ToRs) for the BTA have already been finalised.

While both countries are aiming to conclude the first tranche of the agreement by the fall of this year, Indian officials are working toward an “early tranche” by 8 July—when Washington’s current pause on country-specific reciprocal tariffs is set to expire.

Sources familiar with the matter said the focus has been on achieving a deal that is “realistically achievable” and beneficial to both sides, while taking into account sensitivities related to tariffs and broader economic policies.

India is seeking duty concessions for sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery, leather goods, garments, plastics, chemicals, shrimp, oilseeds, grapes, and bananas. In return, the US is seeking duty relief for industrial goods, automobiles, petrochemical products, dairy, and other agricultural items.