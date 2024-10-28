Indian economy steady despite mixed festive demand signals: RBI Guv Das

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das cautioned that commentary surrounding festive season demand presents mixed signals regarding India’s economic growth. However, he noted that the positives significantly outweigh the negatives and that the Indian economy is performing reasonably well.

In an interview with CNBC TV18 in Washington DC, Das said, “The so-called slowdown in certain areas is outweighed by the kind of positives that we are getting. The agriculture sector is doing exceedingly well this year, thanks to a very good monsoon. Expectations for the rabi crop are very good; rural demand has now revived.”

Additionally, Das said that several high-speed indicators are exhibiting very robust growth, indicating that the economy is doing reasonably well.

Das, however, highlighted that geopolitical crises, geo-economic fragmentation, and extreme weather events that could impact external demand are the biggest risk factors to India’s economic growth.

“But by and large, India’s economic growth has always been sustained by our domestic demand and domestic investment, both of which are quite robust at the moment,” he said. RBI has projected that the Indian economy will grow at 7.2 per cent in FY25, with Q2 at 7 per cent, Q3 at 7.4 per cent, and Q4 at 7.4 per cent.

Das highlighted that growth and inflation are well balanced at the moment, which led to the recent shift to a neutral policy stance in the latest monetary policy meeting. “Now, we have the flexibility to watch the incoming trends, assess the evolving outlook, and decide on our policy course.”

Growth is performing well, inflation has started moderating, and we expect it to moderate further as we approach November-December and the last quarter of FY25. However, there are significant risks to the inflation outlook, he said, adding that any premature move could upset the balance.

More From This Section

Commenting on the possibility of a rate cut, Das said it would depend on the incoming data and the inflation outlook. In fact, he noted, households’ inflation expectations have been moderating by 10 to 20 basis points (bps) in each survey round over the last two years.

Meanwhile, Das ruled out any systemic risks in the banking sector. “At the moment, the banking sector and the non-banking finance sector remain very robust at the system level.”

However, Das highlighted issues identified by RBI in the microfinance sector. In 2022, RBI introduced guidelines for microfinance lending, deregulating interest rates that lenders can charge in hopes of fostering competition to optimise interest rates for borrowers.

“Unfortunately, this has not happened. In our on-site and off-site supervision, we found that several NBFCs were charging exorbitant interest rates, going up to 40-45 per cent,” Das emphasised, adding that the measures taken were in the best interest of customers.

Earlier this month, RBI barred four NBFCs — Asirvad Micro Finance, Arohan Financial Services, DMI Finance, and Navi Finserv — from sanctioning and disbursing loans, citing usurious interest rates charged to microfinance borrowers.

“Even in cases where we have taken action, we have been in bilateral engagement with each one of them for several months. But when corrective action is not taken to our satisfaction, we have to act to protect consumers’ interests,” Das said.

Separately, Das said that RBI has received feedback from the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) and individual banks on the draft liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) guidelines. While some are of the opinion that such norms should not be implemented now, others have suggested that a longer implementation period is not needed.

In view of the rising number of mobile and internet banking users, RBI has proposed tightening norms related to the LCR by increasing the run-off factor for retail deposits. The regulator has proposed an additional run-off factor of 5 per cent on both stable and less stable retail deposits that are enabled with internet and mobile banking facilities.

“The discussion paper has arisen from certain potential risks that we see in today’s digital banking age, where withdrawals can happen in seconds. Our effort is to mitigate those risks, and it is being done in the interest of financial stability, but we will consider feedback from banks and other stakeholders,” Das said.