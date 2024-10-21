Robust domestic engines supporting India's growth outlook: RBI Bulletin

India's growth outlook is supported by robust domestic engines and private investment showing some encouraging signs despite geopolitical tensions, the Reserve Bank's October Bulletin said on Monday.

The global economy remained resilient in the first half of 2024, with declining inflation supporting household spending.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Stable growth momentum amid monetary policy easing is becoming the prevailing theme across most economies, according to an article on 'State of the Economy' published in the Bulletin.

"In spite of geopolitical tensions, India's growth outlook is supported by robust domestic engines," it said.

It also noted that some high-frequency indicators have, however, shown a slackening of momentum in the second quarter of 2024-25, partly attributable to idiosyncratic factors like unusually heavy rains in August and September.