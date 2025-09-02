Govt seeks WTO consultations with US over 50% tariffs on copper

India on Tuesday sought consultations with the US under the World Trade Organisation's (WTO) safeguard agreement over 50 per cent tariffs imposed on certain copper products by America.

This move comes after India reserved the right to impose retaliatory duties on select US products in response to American tariffs on steel and aluminium; and auto components.

On July 30 this year, the US adopted a measure in the form of 50 per cent tariff on all imports of certain copper products.

The measure applies from August 1 this year and for an unlimited duration.

"India considers that the measure, although claimed to be taken for security interests, are, in essence, a safeguard measure," a WTO communication said.