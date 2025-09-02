UP approves policy to boost manufacturing of key electronics components

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved an electronics component manufacturing policy with an investment target of Rs 5,000 crore to promote production of 11 key components such as displays and camera modules.

The policy, aligned with the Centre's Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), will come into effect from April 1, 2025, for a period of six years, according to an official statement.

The Uttar Pradesh Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy-2025 (UP ECMP-2025) aims to promote the production of 11 key electronic components including displays, camera modules, and multilayer PCBs, with an investment target of Rs 5,000 crore and the potential to create lakhs of jobs, it stated.

Under the scheme, entrepreneurs will receive state incentives in addition to central benefits, helping strengthen UP's electronics ecosystem and supply chain. The policy will be implemented through a nodal agency, guided by a policy implementation unit and an empowered committee at the government level. The government believes UP ECMP-2025 will not only boost component manufacturing but also encourage innovation and reduce import dependence, firmly establishing the state as a key player in the global electronics industry, it added. Principal Secretary Anurag Yadav stated, "Unprecedented progress has been made in electronics manufacturing in the country over the past eight years. While only two units were producing mobile phones in 2015, today 300 units are operational. Production of electronic goods has increased from Rs 1.9 lakh crore to over Rs 11 lakh crore. Mobile phone exports have risen from Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 2 lakh crore.