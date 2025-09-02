Rollout of GST reforms to bring transparency, reduce compliance: FM

The planned rollout of Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms will create a more transparent economy, reduce the compliance burden, and make it easier for small businesses to thrive, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday ahead of the GST Council meeting.

The 56th GST Council meeting, scheduled for September 3-4 in New Delhi, is set to discuss one of the biggest tax overhauls since the GST regime was introduced in 2017.

Speaking at the 120th Foundation Day celebrations of City Union Bank in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the finance minister called upon banks not only to expand credit but also to provide momentum for infrastructure development through trust, technology, and transparency. She said all banks should ensure timely and need-based funding for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), bringing the unbanked into the fold of formal banking.

“The macro stress tests have shown that aggregate capital levels of the scheduled commercial banks will continue to remain above the regulatory minimum, even under adverse stresses,” Sitharaman said. Highlighting the critical role of private sector banks in India’s nation-building efforts, she said scheduled commercial banks have recorded a significant improvement in their asset quality, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) at a decadal low of 2.3 per cent. “At a time as challenging as this, for our banks to achieve this is remarkable,” she added. The finance minister also highlighted the recent first-quarter GDP numbers, with India achieving 7.8 per cent growth, “beating all estimates and showing overall good momentum across various sectors.”

She noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced the creation of a task force for next-generation reforms with a clear mandate to simplify regulations, lower compliance costs, and build a more enabling ecosystem for startups, MSMEs, and entrepreneurs. While urging banks to follow the guidelines of trust, technology, and transparency, Sitharaman elaborated that trust is earned through consistent service, ethical conduct, and sound governance. “It is very important for the banks to earn and retain trust. Technology should be leveraged not only for efficiency but also for inclusion and customer empowerment.” Transparency, she said, should ensure that every rupee carries not just an interest for banks but also aligns with nation-building. “A bank account is not just a passbook, it is a passport to opportunities, enabling access to credit, savings, insurance, and dignity,” she said.