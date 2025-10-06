Indian pharma market grows 7.3% in September, chronic drugs gain traction

The Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) posted steady growth in September, with total sales reaching ₹20,886 crore, marking a 7.3 per cent increase compared with the same month last year, according to data released by Pharmarack.

Therapies such as antidiabetic, cardiac and respiratory segments led the growth momentum. Cardiac medicines recorded a 13 per cent value growth, reaching ₹2,762 crore, while antidiabetic drugs grew 10 per cent in volume to ₹1,889 crore, reflecting strong demand for chronic care therapies. Respiratory treatments stood out with a 15.3 per cent increase in units sold, reaching ₹1,703 crore, highlighting the rising need for inhalers and related medicines.

Specialty and preventive therapies continue to gain ground Other therapy segments also contributed positively to market performance. Anti-neoplastics showed 16 per cent volume growth, urology medicines grew over 14 per cent, and vaccines registered a 12.3 per cent increase in volumes, reaching ₹511 crore, ₹371 crore and ₹203 crore, respectively. This reflects a steady expansion across specialty and preventive therapies. Segments such as gastro-intestinal and pain/analgesics experienced modest volume declines, though overall value growth remained positive, driven largely by pricing and premium products.