Home / Economy / News / Indian pharma market grows 7.3% in September, chronic drugs gain traction

Indian pharma market grows 7.3% in September, chronic drugs gain traction

India's pharmaceutical market rose 7.3% year-on-year in September to ₹20,886 crore, driven by robust growth in antidiabetic, cardiac, and respiratory therapies

pharma
Among brands, GSK’s Augmentin led the market with sales of ₹855 crore, followed closely by USV’s Glycomet GP at ₹836 crore and Cipla’s Foracort at ₹813 crore.
Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 7:58 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) posted steady growth in September, with total sales reaching ₹20,886 crore, marking a 7.3 per cent increase compared with the same month last year, according to data released by Pharmarack.
 
Therapies such as antidiabetic, cardiac and respiratory segments led the growth momentum. Cardiac medicines recorded a 13 per cent value growth, reaching ₹2,762 crore, while antidiabetic drugs grew 10 per cent in volume to ₹1,889 crore, reflecting strong demand for chronic care therapies. Respiratory treatments stood out with a 15.3 per cent increase in units sold, reaching ₹1,703 crore, highlighting the rising need for inhalers and related medicines.
 
Specialty and preventive therapies continue to gain ground
 
Other therapy segments also contributed positively to market performance. Anti-neoplastics showed 16 per cent volume growth, urology medicines grew over 14 per cent, and vaccines registered a 12.3 per cent increase in volumes, reaching ₹511 crore, ₹371 crore and ₹203 crore, respectively. This reflects a steady expansion across specialty and preventive therapies. 
 
Segments such as gastro-intestinal and pain/analgesics experienced modest volume declines, though overall value growth remained positive, driven largely by pricing and premium products.
 
Sun Pharma leads corporates; GSK’s Augmentin tops brand list
 
Among corporates, Sun Pharma led the market with an 8.4 per cent share and 8.8 per cent year-on-year growth, followed by Abbott, Mankind, Cipla and Alkem, which posted growth of 3.7 per cent, 4.7 per cent, 9.2 per cent and 9.6 per cent, respectively. Among the top 20 corporates, most reported double-digit growth in value, despite mixed volume trends.
 
Among brands, GSK’s Augmentin led the market with sales of ₹855 crore, followed closely by USV’s Glycomet GP at ₹836 crore and Cipla’s Foracort at ₹813 crore. Alkem’s PAN and PAN D, Abbott’s Mixtard and Thyronorm, and Himalaya’s LIV.52 also featured among the top performers, reflecting strong brand recall and therapeutic demand.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI's Basel III norms to lower banks' capital requirement from 2027

Trump says US got $17 trn in new investments; real number likely lower

RBI dollar sale holds rupee steady near record low amid strong bids

NITI Aayog CEO confident of early India-US trade pact, urges lower tariffs

Softening in demand slows services sector in September, PMI falls to 60.9

Topics :pharmaceutical firmsPharma industryIndian Economy

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story