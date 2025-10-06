Home / Economy / News / RBI dollar sale holds rupee steady near record low amid strong bids

RBI dollar sale holds rupee steady near record low amid strong bids

Rupee closed flat at 88.78 per dollar on Monday as RBI sold dollars to counter strong FPI demand and global dollar strength after the euro's fall

Rupee
The local currency has remained flat with values unchanged in October so far.
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 6:43 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The rupee traded in a narrow range on Monday, hovering near its record low of 88.81 per dollar, likely due to intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), said dealers.
 
The local currency settled flat against Friday at 88.78 per dollar.
 
“The dollar was well bid by FPIs who continued taking funds out of the country and making the RBI protect the 88.80 levels for now, as the dollar index too rose with the euro falling after the resignation of the French prime minister in just one day of his taking office,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.
 
“Rupee may soon touch 89 if trade tensions are not solved as FPIs continue to sell Indian stocks and take money out to markets which are making new highs,” he added.
 
Tata Capital IPO inflows fail to ease dollar demand
 
Market participants said that dollar inflows from expected Tata Capital IPO-related subscriptions did not materialise or were likely absorbed by market demand. Tata Capital opened its IPO for subscription on Monday, aiming to raise up to ₹15,511 crore, the largest issue in the non-banking financial sector this year. The offering will be followed by LG Electronics India’s IPO on Tuesday, which plans to raise ₹11,600 crore.
 
The dollar index was up by 0.73 per cent at 98.43. It measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies.
 
“There was demand for dollars among importers. On the other side, the RBI was selling dollars, that’s why the rupee was in a narrow range,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.
 
Rupee depreciation steady in FY26 and calendar year
 
The rupee has depreciated by 3.74 per cent in the current financial year so far, while it has witnessed a 3.58 per cent decline in the current calendar year.
 
The local currency has remained flat with values unchanged in October so far.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NITI Aayog CEO confident of early India-US trade pact, urges lower tariffs

Softening in demand slows services sector in September, PMI falls to 60.9

RBI pared back forward-dollar short position to $53 billion in August

India's services PMI eases to 60.9 in Sep amid weak international demand

Kautilya Conclave: AI boosting services exports, says World Bank economist

Topics :RupeeRupee vs dollarIndian rupee

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story