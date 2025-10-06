RBI dollar sale holds rupee steady near record low amid strong bids

The local currency settled flat against Friday at 88.78 per dollar.

“The dollar was well bid by FPIs who continued taking funds out of the country and making the RBI protect the 88.80 levels for now, as the dollar index too rose with the euro falling after the resignation of the French prime minister in just one day of his taking office,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

“Rupee may soon touch 89 if trade tensions are not solved as FPIs continue to sell Indian stocks and take money out to markets which are making new highs,” he added.

The dollar index was up by 0.73 per cent at 98.43. It measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies.

“There was demand for dollars among importers. On the other side, the RBI was selling dollars, that’s why the rupee was in a narrow range,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.

Rupee depreciation steady in FY26 and calendar year

The rupee has depreciated by 3.74 per cent in the current financial year so far, while it has witnessed a 3.58 per cent decline in the current calendar year.

The local currency has remained flat with values unchanged in October so far.