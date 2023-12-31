Home / Economy / News / Indo-Australia trade deal boosts engineering exports despite import surge

Indo-Australia trade deal boosts engineering exports despite import surge

India's engineering imports from Australia reached $355.02 million during April to October 2023-24

Trade (ILLUSTRATION: BINAY SINHA)
Press Trust of India Kolkata

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 5:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

One year after the India-Australia Economic and Trade Cooperation Agreement (ETCA) came into effect, engineering exports to Australia reached USD 944 million in April-November 2023-24, a 3 per cent increase.

However, imports from Australia also saw a significant 30 per cent upswing during the same period. India's engineering imports from Australia reached USD 355.02 million during April to October 2023-24.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Despite the sharp surge in imports, EEPC India chairman Arun K Garodia remains optimistic, pointing to a positive engineering trade balance of USD 471 million between April and October 2023-24. This, he says, underscores the resilience and competitiveness of India's engineering sector.

"While imports have increased more than exports in the short term of the new trade deal, we remain optimistic about the long-term benefits for the engineering sector. We expect a surge in exports to Australia, especially with their recent efforts to curb domestic industries and increased reliance on imports," Garodia told PTI.

He added that this could attract them to other countries like India under the free trade agreement, particularly as they become accustomed to importing from diverse sources with the "China plus one" strategy.

Garodia further expressed hope that engineering exports from India could double within a year (2024).

The share of India's engineering exports to its total merchandise exports to Australia also witnessed a significant rise, reaching 15.1 per cent during the review period. This increased share emphasizes the growing importance of India's engineering sector in bilateral trade dynamics between the two nations, Garodia said.

He also highlighted a significant outcome of the ETCA, the introduction of new tariff lines for various engineering products, which is expected to boost bilateral trade. This diversification includes products like dumpers, plastic-insulated conductors, and standard wires, and cables with a steel core. The inclusion of these products signifies a broader range of engineering goods being exported under the agreement.

Also Read

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

India vs Australia final: Odd similarities between 2 World Cup grand finale

IND vs AUS ODIs: Smith, Starc, Maxwell return to Australia 18-man squad

India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, live match time, squads, streaming

AUS vs NZ Highlights, World Cup 2023: Ravindra's ton in vain, Australia win

With localisation, electronics manufacturing to be $115 bn in 2024: Report

Govt to audit rising spot purchase of crude, House panel flags costly buys

FinMin seeks proposals for final supplementary demands for grants

Import more crude grades to cut basket price: Parliamentary panel

US jobs numbers to show payrolls increase by 170k, eases pay growth

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :India AustraliaEngineering exportsIndia exportsIndia importsTrade deal

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story