Industry seeks 3-month extension for GST e-way bill changes from August 1

Businesses have further pointed to practical difficulties in obtaining the Ship-to GSTIN from customers in real time. They warned that if this information is unavailable while generating an invoice, it could delay invoicing as well as the dispatch of goods.

Industry has also sought clarity on the legal implications of the new voluntary e-way bill closure facility. Under the new feature, suppliers, recipients, transporters or authorised persons can voluntarily mark an e-way bill as closed once the goods have been delivered. Businesses have asked the government to clarify whether any changes will be permitted after an e-way bill has been closed and whether there could be any compliance consequences for delayed or non-closure.