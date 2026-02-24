Internship, apprenticeship and skilling schemes face a reality check

If Budget allocations are any yardstick, the PMIS numbers don’t tell a great story either. Even after running two rounds, the scheme has not been able to utilise ₹840 crore allocated for the pilot. As of December 31, 2025, only ₹64.91 crore had been utilised in FY2026. In Budget FY27, PMIS saw an allocation of ₹4,800 crore, less than half the FY26 allocation of over ₹10,000 crore. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), which runs PMIS, has identified some of the issues behind the lower acceptance of the scheme from the viewpoint of the applicants. The ministry has drafted a proposal to run the scheme’s pilot with tweaked norms in terms of the age criteria or and the duration of the scheme.