Home / Economy / News / Investors bought Rs 27,000 cr of sovereign gold bonds in FY24: RBI report

Investors bought Rs 27,000 cr of sovereign gold bonds in FY24: RBI report

The bonds bought by investors represented a whopping 44.34 tonne of gold during 2023-24. In 2022-23, Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) representing 12.26 tonne of gold were purchased for Rs 6,551 crore

gold deposit scheme, gold, jewellery, gold bonds, gold etf, gold investment, jewellery, gold price, gold valuation
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 7:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sovereign gold bonds have caught the fancy of investors who bought Rs 27,031 crore worth of the bonds last fiscal, an amount more than four times invested in 2022-23 on the prospects of higher returns and tax benefits.

The bonds bought by investors represented a whopping 44.34 tonne of gold during 2023-24. In 2022-23, Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) representing 12.26 tonne of gold were purchased for Rs 6,551 crore.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The aggregate sum raised during 2023-24 amounted to Rs 27,031 crore (44.34 tonne)," said the annual report of Reserve Bank, which issues the bonds on behalf of the central government.

During the fiscal ended March 2024, the bonds were issued through four tranches.
 

Since the inception of SGB scheme in November 2015, a total of Rs 72,274 crore (146.96 tonne) has been raised through 67 tranches.

The price of 24 karat per 10 gram of gold has gone up from about Rs 62,300 to Rs 73,200 in one year.

SGBs are government securities denominated in grams of gold. They are substitutes for holding physical gold. These bonds are exempt from capital gains tax.

Besides, the bonds bear interest at the rate of 2.50 per cent (fixed rate) per annum on the amount of initial investment.

SGBs are issued in denominations of one gram of gold and in multiples thereof. Minimum investment should be one gram with a limit of 4 kg subscription for individuals, 4 kg for Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) and 20 kg for trusts and similar entities notified by the government from time to time per fiscal year (April March).

SGBs are sold through offices or branches of nationalised banks, Scheduled Private Banks, Scheduled Foreign Banks, designated Post Offices, Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd. (SHCIL) and the authorised stock exchanges either directly or through their agents.

Also Read

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

Sovereign Gold Bond scheme 2023-24 tranche III: All your FAQs answered here

Sovereign gold bonds help save $3.3 billion in India's gold import bill

Sovereign Gold Bonds 2023-24 Series IV opens today: Should you invest?

2 sovereign gold bond tranches in the offing: How do SGBs differ from GMS?

Wholesale CBDC circulation falls, whereas retail circulation rises in FY24

RBI's dividend transfer may ease deposit rates if govt spends it: Ind-Ra

India's FDI equity inflow at five-year low; contracts 3.5% in FY24

E-commerce, BFSI, hospitality sectors driving job market in 2024: Report

India to grow 7% in FY25, fastest among major economies: RBI annual report

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Gold BondsSovereign gold bondsRBIcentral government

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story