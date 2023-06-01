Centre to approve several chip fabrication plant proposals soon: MoS IT

The government will approve multiple semiconductor packaging and fabrication plant proposals in the coming weeks, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said on Thursday as the Centre reopened the window for fresh fab applications for leading and mature nodes.

The window to re-apply for government incentives under the modified semiconductor scheme opened on June 1.

"@GoI_MeitY has reopened the window for fresh fab applications for leading and mature nodes. This is being done since the January 2022 window was closed before the policy was improved to encourage mature nodes with equal incentives," the Minister said in a tweet.

The government, said Chandrasekhar, has already approved many semiconductor design companies and received packaging and mature node fab proposals.

"In coming weeks, we expect to approve multiple semiconductor packaging and fab proposals," he informed.

The first window for 28-nanometer fabrication plants was kept open for 45 days in January 2022.

The Minister said that current and new players may apply afresh in various nodes.

"We are now reopening the window for semiconductors, open indefinitely. We are allowing existing applicants to re-apply for more mature nodes," said Chandrasekhar.

The country recently launched a Rs 76,000 crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for semiconductors and display manufacturing units.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi allocated a budget of Rs 1,200 crore to invest in the Indian semiconductor design startups.

The government is aiming to create 100 semiconductor design startups in the near future that will develop innovative designs and solutions not only for the domestic market but also for the world, according to Chandrasekhar.

The country will soon have a talent pool of 85,000 highly-skilled professionals in the semiconductor space, according to the minister.

India's semiconductor market was valued at $22.7 billion in 2019, according to a recent joint report by Counterpoint Research and the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA).

--IANS

na/ksk/