Home / Economy / News / Centre to approve several chip fabrication plant proposals soon: MoS IT

Centre to approve several chip fabrication plant proposals soon: MoS IT

The government will approve multiple semiconductor packaging and fabrication plant proposals in the coming weeks, said Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar

IANS New Delhi
Centre to approve several chip fabrication plant proposals soon: MoS IT

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 3:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government will approve multiple semiconductor packaging and fabrication plant proposals in the coming weeks, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said on Thursday as the Centre reopened the window for fresh fab applications for leading and mature nodes.

The window to re-apply for government incentives under the modified semiconductor scheme opened on June 1.

"@GoI_MeitY has reopened the window for fresh fab applications for leading and mature nodes. This is being done since the January 2022 window was closed before the policy was improved to encourage mature nodes with equal incentives," the Minister said in a tweet.

The government, said Chandrasekhar, has already approved many semiconductor design companies and received packaging and mature node fab proposals.

"In coming weeks, we expect to approve multiple semiconductor packaging and fab proposals," he informed.

The first window for 28-nanometer fabrication plants was kept open for 45 days in January 2022.

The Minister said that current and new players may apply afresh in various nodes.

"We are now reopening the window for semiconductors, open indefinitely. We are allowing existing applicants to re-apply for more mature nodes," said Chandrasekhar.

The country recently launched a Rs 76,000 crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for semiconductors and display manufacturing units.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi allocated a budget of Rs 1,200 crore to invest in the Indian semiconductor design startups.

The government is aiming to create 100 semiconductor design startups in the near future that will develop innovative designs and solutions not only for the domestic market but also for the world, according to Chandrasekhar.

The country will soon have a talent pool of 85,000 highly-skilled professionals in the semiconductor space, according to the minister.

India's semiconductor market was valued at $22.7 billion in 2019, according to a recent joint report by Counterpoint Research and the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA).

--IANS

na/ksk/

Also Read

PM Modi meets CEO of Japanese semiconductor firm, discusses tech

Vedanta-Foxconn likely to get conditional approval for fab plant

HCL Tech to double semiconductor biz in 4 yrs, needs 2 yrs to build fab

TSMC may manufacture most of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets

Twitter removes 'government-funded' news labels from all media accounts

India's economy likely to grow 6.5-6.7% in FY24: CII president R Dinesh

Power consumption grows marginally by 1.04% to 136.56 bn units in May

Aadhaar to identity proof: All questions answered about Rs 2,000 notes

White collar hiring activity flat in May, IT sector's woes continue: Report

Investment more than consumption leading India's growth: Economists

Topics :semiconductorRajeev Chandrasekhar

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story