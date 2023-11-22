Home / Economy / News / ITeS, MSMEs set for stable growth amid global slowdown, shows report

ITeS, MSMEs set for stable growth amid global slowdown, shows report

More tailwind is expected from the travel segment, which is poised for double-digit revenue growth, further augmenting ITeS growth

BS Reporter
That augurs well for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 11:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The information technology enabled services (ITeS) industry, which is estimated to have grown 10 per cent in dollar terms to $46 billion in FY23, is expected to maintain its trajectory with 7-9 per cent growth this financial year.
 
The growth will ride on healthy order book despite the global slowdown as spending in this industry is mostly non-discretionary. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


That augurs well for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which account for 30-40 per cent of the industry and play a pivotal role in segments such as customer relationship management (CRM), transaction services and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO). 

The industry’s growth is likely to be led by accelerated adoption of premium services, including a shift to non-voice services in the CRM segment, a surge in digital payments in the transaction services segment and evolution of analytics-based offerings in the KPO segment. 

More tailwind is expected from the travel segment, which is poised for double-digit revenue growth, further augmenting ITeS growth. The ITeS employee base, though, is expected to grow 0-1 per cent as companies adopt a cautious approach due to deferred discretionary projects, with firms prioritising internal programmes for cost optimisation and efficiency improvement, emphasising skill-based additions over scale.


Also Read

Increased sugar prices to lift MSMEs' margins: CRISIL SME Tracker

CRISIL downgrades rating on PTC Fin Services' non-convertible debentures

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

MSMEs in steel sector get an India build-out lift: CRISIL SME Tracker

Softer commodity prices to lift road units' margins: CRISIL SME Tracker

Odisha earned Rs 50,000 cr revenue from mining in FY 2021-22: Chief secy

Songs, cricket metaphors: RBI governor's way of conveying complex issues

Tax conundrum in online gaming landscape: All eyes on the apex court

FTA with EU, EFTA doable but India's concerns must be addressed: Goyal

Israel-Hamas war shouldn't turn into regional conflict: Modi to G20 leaders

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Global market meltdownCRISIL SME TRACKER MSMEsMSMEs

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 11:47 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste survey

Cong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: Details

ISRO mission to bring soil samples from Moon to Earth: All details inside

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story