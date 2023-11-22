ITeS, MSMEs set for stable growth amid global slowdown, shows report

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The industry’s growth is likely to be led by accelerated adoption of premium services, including a shift to non-voice services in the CRM segment, a surge in digital payments in the transaction services segment and evolution of analytics-based offerings in the KPO segment.
More tailwind is expected from the travel segment, which is poised for double-digit revenue growth, further augmenting ITeS growth. The ITeS employee base, though, is expected to grow 0-1 per cent as companies adopt a cautious approach due to deferred discretionary projects, with firms prioritising internal programmes for cost optimisation and efficiency improvement, emphasising skill-based additions over scale.