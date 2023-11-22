Songs, cricket metaphors: RBI governor's way of conveying complex issues

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das believes communication should be crafted in a way that reaches far and wide. So, he invokes song lyrics, cricket metaphors and anecdotes from great Indian epics to explain complex monetary policies and banking concepts.



Das has often cited the example of Arjuna’s eye to communicate that the central bank is completely focused on bringing down inflation.



Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In one of the monetary policy announcements last year, he cited the famous Bollywood song 'Aaj fir jeene ka tamanna hai' sung by Lata Mangeshkar after the legendary singer passed away.



Recently, when asked about his suggestion to the bankers, he said: “Play like Rahul Dravid.”



He defends his use of analogies, saying the central bank’s message needs to percolate to the common man on the street.



“I just read about household inflation expectations. How is the household expectation formed? It is impacted by real experiences like when they buy groceries or pay electricity bills. How does the central bank influence household expectations?” he asked.



“Central bank can influence expectations, one is by taking actions like increasing interest rate or tightening liquidity and backing it up with appropriate communication. Communication has to be in a manner that reaches a wider audience including households. Particularly those living in tier 2, tier 3 cities,” he said.



One should not assume that an ordinary household is not aware of what is being said by the policymakers. They read newspapers, Das said.



“The central bank has to manage household inflation expectations. It has to be in a manner that reaches a wider audience. When I explain the issues by drawing similes from the Mahabharata, at least I am convinced that we are reaching out to a wider audience,” he said.



Das, who took charge as the RBI governor in December 2018, is known for his approach towards dialogue and communication with stakeholders. He has held interaction with bankers and other financial sector entities on a regulator basis in the last five years.