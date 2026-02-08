The Jammu and Kashmir government has generated about ₹2,152 crore in revenue from the auction of liquor shops over the past two financial years, and has no proposal to open new wine shops during 202627, according to official data.

As much as ₹1,03,462.49 lakh was generated in 202324, while ₹1,11,816.07 lakh was earned in 202425, it added.

The Jammu region contributed the bulk of the revenue, generating ₹1,96,830.06 lakh over the last two years, while the Kashmir region accounted for ₹18,448.50 lakh, officials said.

The government further stated that no new JKEL-2 liquor licences are proposed to be issued in the next financial year.