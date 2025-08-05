Home / Economy / News / Jaishankar calls for a 'global fair order' amid Trump's tariff pressure

Jaishankar calls for a 'global fair order' amid Trump's tariff pressure

Jaishankar's remarks come amid rising global tensions, with Trump imposing tariffs on India and criticising its oil trade with Russia

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar
Jaishankar’s comments come against the backdrop of renewed pressure from the United States, with President Donald Trump imposing a 25 per cent tariff on goods imported from India | (Photo:PTI)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 1:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday called for a fair and representative global order, saying it should not be dominated by a few. His remarks came while speaking at the Bimstec Traditional Music Festival titled SaptaSur: Seven Nations, One Melody, held in New Delhi.
 
“We live in complicated and uncertain times. Our collective desire is to see a fair and representative global order, not one dominated by a few. That quest is often articulated as political or economic rebalancing,” Jaishankar said. He added that traditions define identity and that “we must be assured about what we are if we want to be confident about shaping the future”.
 

India-US tensions escalate over tariffs and Russia trade

 
Jaishankar’s comments come against the backdrop of renewed pressure from the United States, with President Donald Trump imposing a 25 per cent tariff on goods imported from India and announcing penalties for countries trading with Russia amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict.
 
On August 1, Trump posted on Truth Social: “They have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia's largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China… INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST FIRST (sic).”
 
The move follows earlier back-and-forth statements from Trump over India’s trade status. On April 2, he had imposed a 26 per cent tariff on Indian goods but later paused it for 90 days to allow room for bilateral negotiations. During this pause, he had claimed that a deal with India was “coming along great”. However, the reimposition of tariffs on August 1 has dampened New Delhi’s hopes of receiving preferential terms.
 
In another post, Trump doubled down: “I don't care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India, their Tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world.”
 

India responds to US criticism of Russia oil imports

 
The Ministry of External Affairs issued a sharp rebuttal, calling Trump’s statements “unjustified and unreasonable”. The MEA defended India’s oil imports from Russia, saying they were driven by national necessity and were far smaller in scale compared to the West’s energy purchases.
 
“India has been targeted by the United States and the European Union for importing oil from Russia after the commencement of the Ukraine conflict. In fact, India began importing from Russia because traditional supplies were diverted to Europe after the outbreak of the conflict,” the MEA said in a statement issued Monday

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India PMI hits 15-month high at 61.1 as manufacturing jumps, services hold

India Services PMI hits 11-month high in July on strong export demand

Why isn't Trump pressuring China as hard: Expert on India tariff threat

Tamil Nadu seals ₹32,554 crore investment deals, creating 50,000 jobs

Despite US pressure, Russian oil tankers unload at Indian refineries

Topics :S JaishankarBIMSTEC summitTrump tariffsIndia RussiaBS Web ReportsTrade ties

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story