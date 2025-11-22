Home / Economy / News / ₹25k crore borrowing limit approved for India's first maritime NBFC

₹25k crore borrowing limit approved for India's first maritime NBFC

₹8,000 crore earmarked to be raised for FY25, SMFCL to mobilise funds through leading banks, financial institutions and bond issuances

Sagarmala Finance Corporation
SMFCL is currently in discussions with major financial rating agencies, the company said | Photo: X@SDCL_India
Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s first maritime non-banking finance corporation (NBFC) – Sagarmala Finance Corporation Limited (SMFCL) – has approved an overall borrowing limit of Rs 25,000 crore, with Rs 8,000 crore earmarked to be raised for the current financial year (FY25) to start operations, the newly-formed public sector undertaking (PSU) announced on Saturday.
 
The decision was taken during the company’s annual general meeting. To meet this requirement, SMFCL will mobilise funds through leading banks, financial institutions and bond issuances in accordance with its resource mobilisation plan, enabling the corporation to commence lending operations shortly.
 
SMFCL is currently in discussions with major financial rating agencies, the company said. With a positive sector outlook and a robust project pipeline, the corporation is expected to secure ratings in the apex scale, which will further enhance investor confidence and help optimise interest costs, it added.
 
The company said that it is also poised to play a pivotal role in advancing India’s shipbuilding capabilities, contributing to the nation’s ambition of establishing a strong position in the global shipbuilding arena.
 
“To meet diverse requirements across the sector, SMFCL will offer customised loan products to eligible government and private sector entities, covering short-term, medium-term and long-term financing, along with support for cash-flow mismatches and non-fund-based instruments,” it said.
 
The NBFC, launched to address gaps in the financing ecosystem of the blue economy, has outlined a comprehensive financing framework to support the entire maritime value chain. 
 
This includes funding for ports, port connectivity projects, port-led industrialisation, coastal community development, coastal shipping and inland waterways, with particular emphasis on vessel financing.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FM Nirmala Sitharaman holds pre-Budget meet with energy, infra leaders

Rupee breaches the 89.5 per dollar-mark intraday, hits fresh low

'Households allocating greater share of monthly bill to non-food spending'

RBI receives tepid demand at seven-day variable rate repo auction

Premium

India's exports to Hong Kong rise by a fifth in Apr-Oct as demand rises

Topics :NBFCsMaritimeSagarmala

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story