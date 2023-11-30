Home / Economy / News / JPMorgan touts India, Mexico in 'bumpy' 2024 for emerging stocks

JPMorgan touts India, Mexico in 'bumpy' 2024 for emerging stocks

JPMorgan says 2024 could see markets with strong growth, robust earnings outlooks or close ties with the US economy outperform

India should benefit from strong domestic participation and attractive risk-adjusted returns relative to developed markets, it said. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 11:55 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

By Vinícius Andrade and Srinivasan Sivabalan

Mexico, India and Saudi Arabia have the potential to hand global equity investors outsized returns next year, while emerging markets as a whole may languish with single-digit returns, JPMorgan Chase & Co. said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The New York-based bank’s prognosis comes as developing-nation equities head for a sixth successive year of underperformance versus the US benchmark — the S&P 500 Index. JPMorgan predicts, in its base case, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index could end 2024 almost 9% higher than current levels, though a more pessimistic scenario calls for an 11% decline.

The guarded optimism of JPMorgan underscores two dilemmas emerging-market investors have faced in 2023. First, stocks have see-sawed throughout the year, preventing investors from turning strategically bullish on the asset class. JPMorgan sees no change in that trend. Secondly, a disparity within the developing world is widening, with a few countries cornering the bulk of the gains in growth, earnings and capital flows. That may continue too.

“EM equities behave as an asset class requiring market timing skills for in and out – more tactical than strategic allocation and next year looks to be no different,” strategists including Pedro Martins Junior write in a note dated Nov. 29. Next year “might start bumpy for EM equities largely driven by a challenging global macro picture.”


JPMorgan’s view might bring a reality check for investors who have been emboldened by bets for a dovish Federal Reserve next year and sent emerging-market stocks to the best monthly gain since January. Stocks have added $1.86 trillion since late October when easing concerns about US inflation fueled bets that the global monetary-tightening spree is over.

However, index-level figures mask wide variations in the performances of national benchmarks. While countries such as Argentina and Poland have rallied from market-friendly election outcomes, markets including Pakistan and Egypt have gained on the back of dollar inflows. Meanwhile, the biggest emerging market — China — has missed the rally. Mainland stocks are capping a fourth month of losses, while enterprise shares listed in Hong Kong are little changed in November.

JPMorgan says 2024 could see markets with strong growth, robust earnings outlooks or close ties with the US economy outperform. 

India should benefit from strong domestic participation and attractive risk-adjusted returns relative to developed markets, while Saudi Arabia may see positive earnings revisions from higher oil prices. Meanwhile, Mexico is likely to cash in on the near-shoring trend, with US manufacturers moving manufacturing closer to home.

China won’t be a washout though, according to the bank. JPMorgan sees a “tactical” opportunity to be bullish there, and is also overweight in countries that are indirectly exposed to its economic recovery — such as Brazil, Thailand and Indonesia.

Still, JPMorgan said its asset allocation view stops short of being positive on risky assets because of high interest rates and geopolitical developments. 

“At this level of monetary restriction, a deeper-than-expected global economic deceleration could materialize and support a risk-off market — not ruling out a financial accident,” the strategists wrote. “Such a scenario invites investors to explore downside risk for EM equities.”

Also Read

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released & retained players, remaining purse

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Delhi Capitals

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by KKR

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Mumbai Indians

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by CSK

India's green dilemma: Struggle for renewables as China powers up with coal

Q2 numbers an upside for FY24 GDP estimate: CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

Pesticide industry opposes Maharashtra draft Bill on aid to farmers

Bank credit to industry decelerates to 5.4% in October, reveals RBI data

India's GDP expands 7.6% in Q2; manufacturing, construction lead the charge

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :JP MorganIndia growth

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 11:48 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story