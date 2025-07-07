June e-way bills 2.6% lower than May, indicating possible GST moderation

The generation of e-way bills — a key indicator of goods movement in the country — eased slightly in June, hinting at a possible moderation in goods and services tax (GST) collection for the month. Data from the GST Network (GSTN) showed that 119.48 million e-way bills were generated in June, down 2.6 per cent from 122.65 million in May.

Despite the month-on-month decline, the June figure marked a 19.3 per cent rise over the 100.1 million e-way bills generated in the same month last year.

Sequentially, e-way bill volumes had increased by 2.83 per cent in May after a 4.2 per cent dip in April.

E-way bills are required for transporting goods worth over ₹50,000 within and across states and are viewed as an indicator of trade and economic activity. Businesses will pay GST for June transactions in July. ALSO READ: Expand financial inclusion using AI: DFS secy M Nagaraju to fintechs Intrastate e-way bills stood at 78.85 million in June, while interstate bills were at 40.6 million. The moderation in e-way bills comes even as India’s manufacturing sector posted robust growth in June. The HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, rose to 58.4 in June — its highest reading in 14 months — up from 57.6 in May. The index was at 58.2 in April and 58.1 in March, signalling strong expansion in output, new orders, and job creation.