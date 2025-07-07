India-Vietnam trade likely to grow to $20 billion, says Ambassador Hai

India–Vietnam trade should reach $20 billion, Nguyen Thanh Hai, Ambassador of Vietnam to India, said on Monday in Kolkata.

‘Trade is an important pillar in our partnership, with bilateral trade reaching $15 billion. But if you look at the total volume of trade of each of the countries, it is a small proportion,’ the Ambassador said at a session organised by the Bharat Chamber of Commerce.

‘There is a lot of potential. We need to find a way to promote further trade with each other,’ he added.

The environment was ‘very conducive’ to promote trade further, he said.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh, on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Brazil. ALSO READ: Trump's Vietnam deal signals China tariffs unlikely to ease further The Ambassador said that such meetings between leaders provide guidelines for the overall bilateral relationship, including trade and investment. As far as investment in India was concerned, Ambassador Hai said it was increasing gradually, and this marked a significant development in the bilateral relationship. Citing Vietnam’s electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast, he said it was the most prominent example—investing $500 million in the first phase to set up an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu. ‘Their product will be launched in the coming months,’ Hai said.