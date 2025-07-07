85% districts in North East achieve Front Runner status in SDGs: NITI Aayog

The share of districts in the eight Northeastern states — falling under the ‘front runner’ category for achieving sustainable development goals (SDG) — has increased to 85 per cent in 2023-24 from 62 per cent in 2021-22, according to the NITI Aayog.

“This signifies the impact of the national flagship schemes coupled with the localisation efforts of states and saturation of benefits through initiatives like the aspirational districts programme,” noted NITI Aayog in its latest ‘Northeastern region district SDG index’ report released on Monday.

A district is categorised as ‘front runner’ if it has a score between 65 and 99 in the SDG index. If it has a score of between 50 and 64.9, it is categorised as ‘performer’.