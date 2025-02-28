Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Key infra sectors growth picks up to 4.6% in January, shows govt data

Key infra sectors growth picks up to 4.6% in January, shows govt data

The key infrastructure sectors' output had expanded by 4.8 per cent in December 2024

growth gdp economy
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 5:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The output of eight key infrastructure sectors rose by 4.6 per cent in January against a 4.2 per cent expansion in the same month of last year, according to official data released on Friday. 
The key infrastructure sectors' output had expanded by 4.8 per cent in December 2024. 
In January this year, the production of crude oil and natural gas declined compared to the year-ago period. 
Coal production rose by 4.6 per cent, steel output by 3.7 per cent and electricity generation by 1.3 per cent in January 2025 against 10.6 per cent, 9.2 per cent, and 5.7 per cent, respectively in January 2024. 
However, refinery products, fertiliser, and cement output rose to 8.3 per cent, 3 per cent and 14.5 per cent in the month under review. 

Also Read

Core sector contracts 1.8% in a first in 42 months, shows govt data

India's core sector growth rises to 6.1% in July, shows govt data

LIVE news: Core sectors' output grows by 4.6% in January, shows govt data

Ola Electric sells 25,000 units in February, retains 28% market share

India and EU decide to conclude free trade agreement by end of 2025

The growth of core sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- was 4.4 per cent during April-January this fiscal. It was 7.8 per cent in the same period last fiscal. 
The eight core sectors contribute 40.27 per cent to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), which measures overall industrial growth. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Manthan LIVE updates: Focus should be on moving people out of agriculture, says CSC Sekhar

EPFO keeps interest rate at 8.25% for FY25, benefiting 300 million members

Fiscal deficit touches 74.5% of full year target at end-Jan, shows CGA data

Premium

Indian trade group asks govt to partly shift gold, silver imports to US

India's Q3 GDP grows at 6.2%, FY25 forecast revised to 6.5%: Govt

Topics :Core sectorsIndian Economy

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story