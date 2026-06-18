Labour code: Platforms seek extension to meet gig worker database mandate

Officials said the database will help identify beneficiaries and facilitate the implementation of social security schemes for the platform workforce. The aggregator contributions are proposed to fund welfare measures for gig and platform workers, including life and disability cover, health benefits, old-age protection and other social security assistance.
This comes as the Centre steps up efforts to formalise and extend social security coverage to gig and platform workers, a segment that has grown rapidly with the expansion of app-based services. Over the past few years, the government has brought gig workers under the ambit of the eShram portal, recognised gig and platform workers as a distinct category under the Code on Social Security, 2020, notified the Social Security (Central) Rules, 2026, to operationalise the framework, and announced social security measures, including health coverage under PM Jan Arogya Yojana.