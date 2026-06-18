Labour code: Platforms seek extension to meet gig worker database mandate

Among large platforms, Eternal Ltd, the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit, has already completed the compliance process, said a senior official. Swiggy and Uber are currently undertaking the exercise and are expected to submit the required information soon, the official added.

The exercise is part of the government's efforts to operationalise social security provisions for gig and platform workers under the Code on Social Security, 2020. The Code provides for a contribution of 1-2 per cent of an aggregator's annual turnover towards social security for gig workers, subject to a cap of 5 per cent of the amount paid to workers. As part of the framework, the government is creating a central database of gig and platform workers using information furnished by aggregators.