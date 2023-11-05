Leadership roundtable at WETEX, DSS discuss ways to achieve climate goals

The 25th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) will bring together climate leaders and C-level executives from around the world, to discuss ways to enhance climate work and climate change mitigation. DEWA is organising WETEX and Dubai Solar Show under the directives of under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, from 15th to 1th7 November 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Leadership Roundtable at the exhibition will address the challenges and opportunities in sustainability, and the role of leaders in taking action to address the climate challenge, driving growth over the next decade. The event also focuses on strengthening collaboration to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030.

It will discuss the policies, regulations, and developments in a green economy and circular economy in the region, as well as analyse sustainability strategies in different vital sectors that support the realisation of net zero globally. These include green mobility, climate action finance, demand-side energy efficiency implementation, sustainable agriculture, and energy transition.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and Dubai Solar Show, highlighted that the exhibition supports the vision and directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make the UAE a major hub for supporting global climate action, and a model to follow in achieving a balance between economic development and preserving the environment.

"WETEX and DSS adds value to the sustainability sector in the UAE and has become a significant event in the global sustainability calendar. The exhibition provides a platform that gathers notable companies, decision-makers, and investors worldwide. It discusses and showcases ways to turn challenges into opportunities for sustainable economic and social growth, enhance communication and cooperation and build partnerships to achieve the global climate goals.

We seek to galvanise and coordinate the efforts of all stakeholders in the government and private sectors to support climate action and take practical steps to achieve radical and tangible progress in energy transition to ensure a greener future for all. This holds special significance during the Year of Sustainability in the UAE, and with the country's preparations to host COP28 at Expo City Dubai in November, where DEWA is participating as a Principal Pathway Partner," added Al Tayer.