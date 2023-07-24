Home / Economy / News / Maharashtra set to be top performer under BRAP, says state official

Maharashtra set to be top performer under BRAP, says state official

Maharashtra is set to be the top performer under the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) 2022 Integrated Framework Assessment, a senior state government official said on Monday

Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 11:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra is set to be the top performer under the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) 2022 Integrated Framework Assessment, a senior state government official said on Monday.

Under BRAP, the centre ranks states on various parameters relating to ease of doing business.

Maharashtra, an achiever in the 2020-21 evaluation under (BRAP), is on track to maintain its lead under the BRAP 2022 Integrated Framework assessment, said S J Korbu, Joint Director of Industries Government of Maharashtra.

He was speaking at the fifth edition of the India Smart Data centres and Cloud Infrastructure Summit organised by Assocham.

Maharashtra has also made significant strides in reduction of regulatory compliance burden with a reported reduction of 987 compliances wherein burdens are reduced," he said.

A committee studied 92 legislations spanning 26 departments to reduce compliance burden exercise and 138 provisions have been decriminalised, he added.

Darshan Hiranandani, Chairman, Assocham National Council on Data centre and Chairman and Co-Founder, Yotta Infrastructure spoke on the effects the data centre industry has on various sectors in the market.

He said Mumbai is the data centre capital of India with 50 per cent of the market share.

Sanjay Bhutani, Chief Business Officer, AdaniConneX spoke on data centres' prominence as an asset class in India. He said investors are employing various strategies to tap into this thriving sector.

The installed capacity of Indian data centres has increased by 48 per cent over the past three years, from 540 MW in 2019 to over 800 MW in 2022.

Also Read

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Class 10 board results are to be out soon

IMD issues orange alert for Maharashtra, warns of rain with thunderstorms

SC faults Maha governor and speaker, but won't restore Thackeray govt

'Dirty tricks': Opposition hits back at BJP after NCP split in Maharashtra

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Everything you need to know about result

100,000 tax notices to be disposed of by March: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Process of applying for higher pension on unified portal simple: Ministry

Urban migration twist in NITI Aayog's multidimensional poverty index

Tata Technologies signs agreement with Chhattisgarh worth Rs 1,188 crore

Dilemma of multilateral finance: Scaling up capital from pvt sector crucial

Topics :Maharashtra

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 11:00 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story