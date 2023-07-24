Maharashtra set to be top performer under BRAP, says state official

Maharashtra is set to be the top performer under the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) 2022 Integrated Framework Assessment, a senior state government official said on Monday.

Under BRAP, the centre ranks states on various parameters relating to ease of doing business.

Maharashtra, an achiever in the 2020-21 evaluation under (BRAP), is on track to maintain its lead under the BRAP 2022 Integrated Framework assessment, said S J Korbu, Joint Director of Industries Government of Maharashtra.

He was speaking at the fifth edition of the India Smart Data centres and Cloud Infrastructure Summit organised by Assocham.

Maharashtra has also made significant strides in reduction of regulatory compliance burden with a reported reduction of 987 compliances wherein burdens are reduced," he said.

A committee studied 92 legislations spanning 26 departments to reduce compliance burden exercise and 138 provisions have been decriminalised, he added.

Darshan Hiranandani, Chairman, Assocham National Council on Data centre and Chairman and Co-Founder, Yotta Infrastructure spoke on the effects the data centre industry has on various sectors in the market.

He said Mumbai is the data centre capital of India with 50 per cent of the market share.

Sanjay Bhutani, Chief Business Officer, AdaniConneX spoke on data centres' prominence as an asset class in India. He said investors are employing various strategies to tap into this thriving sector.

The installed capacity of Indian data centres has increased by 48 per cent over the past three years, from 540 MW in 2019 to over 800 MW in 2022.