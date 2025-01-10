Manmohan Singh profoundly influenced our lives and India's growth

Manmohan Singh profoundly impacted the lives of my wife, Jyoti, and me. In 1985, I visited India from Austria, where my wife Jyoti and I worked at the International Institute of Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA). During this visit, I had tea with him at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor’s house. He mentioned the RBI’s plan to set up a development research institute in Mumbai and asked if I would like to join. I enthusiastically agreed.

A year later, I received an invitation from C Rangarajan, then Deputy Governor of the RBI, inviting Jyoti and me to set up what would become the Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research (IGIDR). In 1986, I became the cirector of IGIDR, and Jyoti joined as a senior professor. We were thrilled to establish a multidisciplinary research institute.

Challenges in building IGIDR

Attracting senior researchers to Mumbai was challenging, so we recruited bright young researchers instead. The economic reforms that Dr Manmohan Singh implemented in 1991 as Finance Minister had an electrifying influence on these young minds. Entrepreneurs across the country, who had felt constrained by the old permit-quota raj, were energised. The reforms gave a vital boost to entrepreneurial ambitions and stimulated the economy.

At IGIDR, we carried out studies on the policies of East Asian economies and their lessons for India. Another key focus was trade policy analysis. These studies attracted young researchers eager to contribute to policy reforms.

Jyoti established a strong energy and environment group at IGIDR. For the Rio Earth Summit in 1992, IGIDR prepared a paper showing that industrialised countries, with just 20 per cent of the global population, consumed 80–85 per cent of global resources. This paper highlighted unequal consumption patterns as a primary driver of climate change. Subsequently, IGIDR mentored researchers from 60 institutions across India in environmental economics, many of whom became leading experts in the field.

Manmohan Singh’s lasting engagement

Manmohan Singh maintained a keen interest in IGIDR’s activities, visiting it several times during our tenure. Whenever we met him, he was eager to learn about new research findings.

I recall an incident when we had lunch with him at the Leela Hotel in Mumbai. The owner, Captain Krishnan, recognised him and insisted on waiving the bill, but Singh firmly refused.

Establishing IRADe and joining the Planning Commission

After retiring from IGIDR in 2002, Jyoti and I founded IRADe (Integrated Research and Action for Development), a non-governmental, non-profit research institute. Manmohan Singh, then a Rajya Sabha member, encouraged us and became a founding member of IRADe.

In 2004, when he became Prime Minister, he invited me to join the Planning Commission. I was tasked with energy, water, and perspective planning. I initiated the expert group on energy policy, which produced the Integrated Energy Policy report. This widely acclaimed report was adopted by the government and became official policy, with many of its recommendations implemented.

Astute political skill and climate leadership

He displayed remarkable skill in managing a coalition government for ten years. His ability to balance diverse views within his coalition and party was extraordinary.

At the G-7 Plus meeting in Gleneagles, UK, he sought my advice on India’s stance on climate change. I suggested committing to keeping India’s per capita emissions below those of industrialised countries while pursuing economic growth. He accepted this idea, which became a defining statement at the meeting.

He also set up the Prime Minister’s Advisory Council on Climate Change, launching eight National Missions to address various aspects of the issue. Jyoti served as a member of this council.

A legacy of transformative leadership

Manmohan Singh’s tenure saw landmark initiatives such as MGNREGA, the RTI Act, and free, compulsory education for children aged 6–14. His ability to appoint the right advisors and empower them to deliver impactful work left a lasting legacy.

Manmohan Singh’s vision transformed India’s economy and touched countless lives, including ours. His integrity, humility, and commitment to inclusive development remain an inspiration.