Home / Economy / News / March crude oil imports decline 1.1% to 20.69 million tonnes: Govt

March crude oil imports decline 1.1% to 20.69 million tonnes: Govt

Product imports in March fell 6.1% from the previous month to 3.83 million tonnes, its lowest since July 2023, while exports gained 6.4%

Representational
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2024 | 7:31 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

(Reuters) - India's crude oil imports in March fell by 1.1 per cent from a year earlier to 20.69 million metric tonnes, government data released on Friday showed.

Data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell's (PPAC) website also showed imports of crude oil products dipped nearly 12 per cent to 3.83 million tonnes on a yearly basis, while product exports decreased 6.4 per cent to 5.66 million tonnes over the same period.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Product imports in March fell 6.1 per cent from the previous month to 3.83 million tonnes, its lowest since July 2023, while exports gained 6.4 per cent.

Exports of fuel oil jumped nearly 79 per cent from the previous month to 0.25 million tonnes, while those of gasoline, or petrol, gained 6.3 per cent to 1.34 million tonnes, the PPAC data showed.

Russia became the top oil supplier to India during fiscal year 2023/24 for a second straight year, squeezing the market share of Middle Eastern and OPEC producers to historic lows, ship tracking data from industry sources showed earlier in the month.

A ship controlled by U.S.-sanctioned Russian shipping giant Sovcomflot (SCF) discharged fuel oil at a western Indian port on Friday, two sources familiar with the matter said, indicating a resumption in the use of SCF vessels to supply Moscow's key market after a brief halt.

Last week, India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, discussed recent trends and volatility in the global oil market and their impact on global energy stability with OPEC secretary general on Friday, a government statement said.

Also Read

BPCL targets expanding retail network by 14,273 pumps to tap growing demand

HPCL, BPCL, IOCL: Here's why Morgan Stanley thinks OMC stocks can flare up

OMCs extend post earnings rally; HPCL, BPCL, IOCL soar up to 39% in 1-mnth

Oil & gas shares in demand; ONGC hits 5-year high; HPCL soars 6%, IOCL 4%

OMCs in focus: HPCL, IOCL fall up to 3% as Brent crude nears $90/bbl

Wheat procurement for 2024-25 sees slight dip, but likely to pick up soon

Capex push by govt to propel GDP growth between 7.1-7.4% in FY25: NIPFP

Economic think-tank NIPFP projects India's FY25 GDP growth at 7.1%

FPI limit in G-sec unchanged at 6% of outstanding stocks of securities: RBI

Deloitte India pegs FY25 GDP growth at 6.6%, raises FY24 prediction

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :India oil importsCrude Oil Pricecrude oil productionCrude Oil Pricesoil industry in India

First Published: Apr 27 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story