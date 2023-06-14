May WPI inflation cools down further to -3.48%, lowest since November 2015

This is the second month in a row when wholesale inflation in India has been in negative territory. The food wholesale inflation has fallen to -1.59 per cent in May as compared to 0.17 per cent in April.

India's wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation fell to its lowest level since November 2015 to -3.48 per cent in May, data released by the Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday showed. In April, the wholesale inflation was -0.92 per cent.