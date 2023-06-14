Home / Economy / News / India likely to witness net outflow of 6500 HNIs in 2023, says study

India likely to witness net outflow of 6500 HNIs in 2023, says study

However, the report said despite the outflow, India's capacity to generate new millionaires and its projected wealth growth makes the situation less concerning

BS Reporter Mumbai
India likely to witness net outflow of 6500 HNIs in 2023, says study

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 8:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India is likely to witness a net ouflow of 6,500 high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) in 2023, according to the Henley Private Wealth Migration Report. The report, which tracks global wealth and investment migration trends, indicates that India is the second-largest country in HNWI outflow, following China.
"Prohibitive tax legislation coupled with convoluted, complex rules relating to outbound remittances that are open to misinterpretation and abuse are but a few issues that have triggered the trend of investment migration from India," said Sunita Singh-Dalal, Partner of Private Wealth & Family Offices at Hourani.

Dalal added that Dubai and Singapore remain preferred destinations for wealthy Indian families.
However, the report said despite the outflow, India's capacity to generate new millionaires and its projected wealth growth makes the situation less concerning.

 The projected net outflow from India in 2023 is a slight decrease from the previous year's figure of 7,500 millionaires.
China leads the list with a net loss of 13,500 HNWIs. Following India, the United Kingdom ranks third, with 3,200 individuals leaving the country, while Russia holds the fourth position with 3,000 departures.

Despite the outflow, the report projects a strong growth trajectory for India's high-net-worth individual population. The report suggests an 80 per cent increase in HNIs by 2031, positioning India as one of the world's fastest-growing wealth markets.
 The growth is expected to be fueled by the country's thriving financial services, healthcare, and technology sectors.

India will also witness a trend of affluent individuals returning to the country as the standard of living continues to improve. The report anticipates a significant influx of wealthy individuals moving back to India in greater numbers.

Also Read

India to have over 7,000 more ultra-rich individuals by 2027: Knight Frank

How to set up a family office abroad? More wealthy Indians want to know

Philanthropy by India's super rich falls by a third in FY22, says report

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

Entrepreneurs create wealth; it is time to celebrate their spirit

Wifi penetration at 74% in Tier I and II cities, says CUTS study

Production boost: PLI schemes 'course correction' likely in some sectors

PLI scheme for mobile production led to 20% value addition, says govt

UAE-India CEPA deal paying off on every economic front: UAE Min Al Zeyoudi

Refinancing risk to India Inc with debt in foreign currency, says Moody's

Topics :wealth markethigh net-worth individuals

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 12:10 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story