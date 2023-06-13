PLI scheme for mobile production led to 20% value addition, says govt

The production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for smartphone manufacturing has resulted in local value addition of 20 per cent within a span of two-three years, Rajesh Kumar Singh, secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, said on Tuesday.
“Vietnam achieved 18 per cent value addition in over 15 years, and China achieved 49 per cent value addition in 25 years...It is a big achievement,” Singh told reporters.
An official statement said the PLI scheme for smartphone manufacturing, along with the Phased Manufacturing Programme, had led to increased value addition in the electronics sector at 23 per cent.
Of the $101 billion electronics production in FY23, smartphones constituted $44 billion.