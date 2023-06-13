PLI scheme for mobile production led to 20% value addition, says govt

“Vietnam achieved 18 per cent value addition in over 15 years, and China achieved 49 per cent value addition in 25 years...It is a big achievement,” Singh told reporters.

The production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for smartphone manufacturing has resulted in local value addition of 20 per cent within a span of two-three years, Rajesh Kumar Singh, secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, said on Tuesday.