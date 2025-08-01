Ministry of coal awards 7 coal blocks in 12th round of commercial auction

The Centre has successfully auctioned seven non-coking coal blocks located in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh under the 12th round of commercial coal mining, held between July 28 and July 31, 2025, the Coal Ministry said in a statement.
The auctioned blocks include three fully explored and four partially explored coal blocks, with a combined geological reserve of approximately 1,761.49 million tonnes. The cumulative peak rated capacity (PRC) of these blocks is 5.25 million tonnes per annum, excluding the partially explored ones.
The auctions witnessed “intense competition,” recording an average revenue share of 26.70 per cent, which the Ministry said “reflects sustained industry interest and confidence in the sector’s policy framework.”
According to the Ministry, the seven blocks are expected to generate an annual revenue of Rs 719.90 crore (excluding partially explored blocks), attract capital investment of around Rs 787.50 crore, and create 7,098 jobs.
Four of the auctioned blocks, namely Chitarpur, Mahuagarhi, Cholapathar, and West of Tubed, are located in Jharkhand, while three—Rajgamar Dipside (Deavnara), Rajgamar Dipside (South of Phulakdih Nala), and Phutamura—are in Chhattisgarh.
Since the launch of commercial coal mining in 2020, the government has auctioned 131 coal blocks, with a total production capacity of 277.31 million tonnes per year (MTPA). Once operational, these mines are projected to generate annual revenue of Rs 39,359 crore, attract Rs 41,597 crore in investments, and create employment for over 3.74 lakh people in coal-bearing regions, the statement said.