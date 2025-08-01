Ministry of coal awards 7 coal blocks in 12th round of commercial auction

The Centre has successfully auctioned seven non-coking coal blocks located in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh under the 12th round of commercial coal mining, held between July 28 and July 31, 2025, the Coal Ministry said in a statement.

The auctioned blocks include three fully explored and four partially explored coal blocks, with a combined geological reserve of approximately 1,761.49 million tonnes. The cumulative peak rated capacity (PRC) of these blocks is 5.25 million tonnes per annum, excluding the partially explored ones.

The auctions witnessed “intense competition,” recording an average revenue share of 26.70 per cent, which the Ministry said “reflects sustained industry interest and confidence in the sector’s policy framework.”