Home / Economy / News / India's forex reserves rise by $2.7 bn to reach $698.1 bn in July

India's forex reserves rise by $2.7 bn to reach $698.1 bn in July

India's forex reserves rose by USD 2.703 billion to USD 698.192 billion during the week ended July 25, the RBI said on Friday.

FY25 stock market performance, Nifty FY25 returns, Sensex FY25 performance, Nifty Midcap 100 gains, Nifty Smallcap 100 returns, gold price surge FY25, rupee depreciation FY25, Indian equity market trends, foreign portfolio investors selling, FPI outf
The gold reserves grew by USD 1.206 billion to USD 85.704 billion during the week, the RBI said. | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 5:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's forex reserves rose by USD 2.703 billion to USD 698.192 billion during the week ended July 25, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped USD 1.183 billion to USD 695.489 billion.

For the week ended July 25, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 1.316 billion to USD 588.926 billion, the data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserves grew by USD 1.206 billion to USD 85.704 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by USD 126 million to USD 18.809 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was higher by USD 55 million at USD 4.753 billion in the reporting week, the RBI data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gross GST mop-up rises 7.5% to ₹1.96 trillion in July; refunds jump 67%

Power consumption increases 2.6% to 153.63 billion units in July

Fitch cuts GDP growth projections to 6.3%; sees mild impact of US tariffs

Premium

Mixed response in MP to US tariff as exporters explore new markets

India's manufacturing PMI hits 16-month high at 59.1 in July on high demand

Topics :india forex reserveIndia forex exchange reservesIndia forex reserves

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story