Gross GST mop-up rises 7.5% to ₹1.96 trillion in July; refunds jump 67%

Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection increased 7.5 per cent to about ₹1.96 trillion in July on higher domestic revenues.

Gross GST mop-up was ₹1.82 trillion in July 2024. Last month, the collection was ₹1.84 trillion.

GST Refunds shot up 66.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹27,147 crore. ALSO READ: Slabs, cess, and trade-offs: India's GST faces a fork in the road The net GST revenue stood at ₹1.69 trillion in July 2025, recording a 1.7 per cent year-on-year growth. Gross domestic revenue grew 6.7 per cent to ₹1.43 trillion, while tax from imports rose 9.5 per cent to ₹52,712 crore.