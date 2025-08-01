Home / Economy / News / Gross GST mop-up rises 7.5% to ₹1.96 trillion in July; refunds jump 67%

Gross GST mop-up rises 7.5% to ₹1.96 trillion in July; refunds jump 67%

Gross GST mop-up was ₹1.82 trillion in July 2024. Last month, the collection was ₹1.84 trillion

Goods and Services Tax, GST
Gross domestic revenue grew 6.7 per cent to ₹1.43 trillion, while tax from imports rose 9.5 per cent to ₹52,712 crore
Aman Sahu New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 5:36 PM IST
Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection increased 7.5 per cent to about ₹1.96 trillion in July on higher domestic revenues.
 
Gross GST mop-up was ₹1.82 trillion in July 2024. Last month, the collection was ₹1.84 trillion.
 
Gross domestic revenue grew 6.7 per cent to ₹1.43 trillion, while tax from imports rose 9.5 per cent to ₹52,712 crore. 
GST Refunds shot up 66.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹27,147 crore.
 
The net GST revenue stood at ₹1.69 trillion in July 2025, recording a 1.7 per cent year-on-year growth. 
  Stable consumption pattern  
EY India Tax Partner Saurabh Agarwal told PTI that despite some global pressures and temporary dips, the overall trend shows a stable consumption pattern and consistent growth trajectory of the economy.
 
"The government's timely refund process is also a great help to businesses, ensuring they have the working capital they need," Agarwal added.
 

Topics :GST collectionsTaxationtax incentivetax refunds

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

