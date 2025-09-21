Mizoram govt moves to increase GST collection and expand tax base

The Mizoram government will make concerted efforts to enhance Goods & Services (GST) collection and expand the tax base in view of the current GST reforms, an official said on Sunday.

He said that the state government decided to collaborate with local councils to increase the number of traders and shopkeepers in state capital Aizawl and other parts of the state paying GST.

He said that a meeting of the Mizoram Resource Mobilisation Committee (MRMC), state taxation department and Aizawl City Local Council Association chaired by MRMC vice chairman Haukhuma Hauzel, on September 19, observed that many traders in Aizawl and other parts of the state despite their monthly income exceeding the GST requirement, avoid GST and did not comply with the registration requirement.