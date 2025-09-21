Home / Economy / News / Mizoram govt moves to increase GST collection and expand tax base

Mizoram govt moves to increase GST collection and expand tax base

The official said that state government decided to collaborate with local councils to increase the number of traders and shopkeepers in state capital Aizawl and other parts of the state paying GST

The state government hopes to increase GST collection if such collaboration or campaign prove successful, official said.
Press Trust of India Aizawl
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 7:37 PM IST
The Mizoram government will make concerted efforts to enhance Goods & Services (GST) collection and expand the tax base in view of the current GST reforms, an official said on Sunday.

He said that the state government decided to collaborate with local councils to increase the number of traders and shopkeepers in state capital Aizawl and other parts of the state paying GST.

He said that a meeting of the Mizoram Resource Mobilisation Committee (MRMC), state taxation department and Aizawl City Local Council Association chaired by MRMC vice chairman Haukhuma Hauzel, on September 19, observed that many traders in Aizawl and other parts of the state despite their monthly income exceeding the GST requirement, avoid GST and did not comply with the registration requirement.

He said that the state government will take steps to address this issue and strengthen cooperation between the taxation department and local councils in identifying unregistered traders.

The state government hopes to increase GST collection if such collaboration or campaign prove successful, he said.

According to GST guidelines, traders with an annual turnover exceeding Rs 20 lakh are required to register for GST.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :MizoramGST

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

