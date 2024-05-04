Home / Economy / News / Mizoram records 52% growth in GST collection in April, says CM Lalduhoma

Mizoram records 52% growth in GST collection in April, says CM Lalduhoma

The CM attributed the growth in GST collection to massive efforts made by the state finance, planning and taxation department in revenue collection

Press Trust of India Aizawl
1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 12:17 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said the northeastern state has registered a 52 per cent growth in Goods and Services Tax (GST) in April this year.

Quoting the data released by the Union Finance Ministry, Lalduhoma on Friday said that Mizoram collected Rs 108 crore in GST in April this year against Rs 71 crore collected in the same period the previous year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He attributed the growth in GST collection to massive efforts made by the state finance, planning and taxation department in revenue collection.

"The reason behind the growth in GST collection is due to the massive efforts made by the finance, planning and taxation departments. People and business communities in particular are also aware of the importance of giving taxes to augment our revenue," the chief minister said.

He claimed that the state's financial condition is moving towards stability due to the austerity measures being implemented by legislators and officials.

In the Union Finance Ministry's data, Mizoram collected Rs 108 crore in April 2024 against Rs 71 crore collected in the same period of the previous year.

Also Read

Behind ZPM's historic victory in Mizoram: Who is former IPS Lalduhoma?

Mizoram election result: ZPM's Lalduhoma to take oath as CM on Friday

There won't be hung assembly, MNF will sweep polls: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Mizoram Assembly election results 2023: Who is leading at 10:30 am?

Mizoram Assembly election results 2023: Who is leading at 11:30 am?

India, Australia to speed up trade deal after Lok Sabha elections

India's services exports growth enters slow lane in FY24: RBI data

Why ads meant to cash in on a potentially viral moment require a long look

MSMEs contribute 62% to employment in India: McKinsey Global Institute

Forex reserves drop $2.4 bn to $637.9 bn in 3rd consecutive week of decline

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Goods and Services TaxMizoramMizoram state assembly electionApril GST collectionsGST collectionsNortheast India

First Published: May 04 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story