Home / Economy / News / MoD, HAL sign Rs 458 cr contract for two upgraded Dorniers for Coast Guard

BS Web Team New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 4:21 PM IST
The Ministry of Defence on Friday signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the procurement of two Dornier Aircraft for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) along with an associated engineering support package at an overall cost of Rs 458.87 crore.

In another push to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat policy, the aircraft will be procured under the Buy (Indian) Category.

According to the ministry's official announcement, the aircraft will be fitted with several advanced equipment including a glass cockpit, maritime patrol radar, electro-optic infrared device, and mission management system.

"The addition will further bolster the aerial surveillance capability of maritime areas of responsibilities of the ICG," the ministry said.

"The Dornier aircraft are being indigenously manufactured at HAL (Transport Aircraft Division), Kanpur and will significantly contribute in achieving Aatmanirbharta in defence, in consonance with the 'Make in India' initiative of the government," it added. 

Topics :Ministry of DefenceHAL Hindustan AeronauticsHindustan AeronauticsDefenceDornierBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 4:21 PM IST

