Home / Economy / News / Moody's upgrades Tata Motors' ratings to Ba3; outlook remains positive

Moody's upgrades Tata Motors' ratings to Ba3; outlook remains positive

It also upgraded Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc's (JLR) CFR to "Ba3" from "B1"

BS Reporter Mumbai
Photo: Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 11:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Global rating agency Moody's today upgraded Tata Motors Limited's (TML) corporate family rating (CFR) from “B1” to “Ba3”, reflecting continued improvement in the company’s credit profile. 

It also upgraded Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc's (JLR) CFR to “Ba3” from “B1”.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The rating agency maintained a positive outlook on all ratings.

The continued improvement in TML's credit profile comes on the back of strengthening profitability and free cash flow that have enabled the company to reduce its borrowings despite elevated capital expenditure. As a result, the company's leverage, as measured by debt/Ebitda, has declined below 4x as of March 2023, said Kaustubh Chaubal, a Moody's Senior Vice President. Chaubal, who is Moody's Lead Analyst for Tata Motors, added that the rating upgrades and positive outlook are underpinned by TML's conservative financial policies that balance growth with prudent debt management, which will support a further improvement in its credit profile over the next 12 to 18 months.


Also Read

Vedanta tanks 6% as Moody's downgrades corporate family rating to Caa2

Moody's, Morgan Stanley, Nomura raise India's FY24 GDP growth forecast

Tata Motors: Solid volumes, ASP may aid Q4 profit, margin expansion

Moody's downgrades Azure Power Energy and Azure Power Solar Energy

Tata Harrier, Safari facelifts launched, get five-star safety rating

DPIIT to engage consultancy agency to draw reservation list for FTA talks

Decoupling of emissions and GDP not yet achieved: RBI deputy governor Patra

Over 100,000 small and mid-sized firms flout GST e-invoicing rules

Start warranty period from date of installation: Govt to white goods firms

RBI deploys 81.43% of foreign currency assets in overseas securities

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MoodysTata MotorsRating agencies

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XI

World Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQI

Bigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chief

IMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation

Next Story