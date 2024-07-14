More instructions on FTA-COO for claiming exemptions

Third, if the bill of lading issued in favour of the shipper located in the country of origin (exporting country) indicates ‘freight prepaid’ and the freight has been paid by someone other than the shipper indicated on the bill of lading, the importer must submit a freight certificate. Fourth, where the FTA-COO is issued on the basis of third country invoice, the values mentioned in both the documents must be in the same currency. Fifth, where the third country invoice indicates more items than indicated in the FTA-COO, the benefit of FTA will be limited to the items covered in the FTA-COO. Lastly, where the third country invoice and the FTA-COO indicate different CTH (customs tariff heading) but the product description is the same in both the documents, the importer should self-declare the preferred CTH in the bill of entry. If the product description in the third country invoice and FTA-COO are different, the eligibility for FTA benefits will be examined as per the provisions of the law. The Public Notice also says that the proper officer will give option to the importer for early clearance against bond and bank guarantee, if the importer needs more time to submit information and supporting documents sought by the proper officer.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW
₹249
Renews automatically
₹1699₹1999
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs. 300 Renews automatically
₹1999
What you get on BS Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.