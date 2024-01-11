More than 2.9 mn people benefited in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting through video conference with all District Commissioners on Wednesday to take stock of the progress of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY), Chief Minister's Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan and the distribution of ration cards to the beneficiaries at his office in Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY), desired to achieve saturation of schemes of the Central Government across the country.

He said that till January 9, through 2358 meetings under VBSY, 29,94,981 beneficiaries have benefited. Under the yatra, 5,28,120 health camps were organised, 4,15,434 persons were screened for TB, 64,309 were screened for sickle cell anaemia.

Moreover, Ayushman Bharat Cards were distributed to 60,237 people, 96097 were enrolled under My Bharat Volunteers Registration programme, 33,293 were registered under PM Ujjwala Yojana Registrations, 632 were covered under Kisan Credit Card Applications.

He asked the DCs to take this yatra close to the people of the state.

On the other hand, with regard to the Chief Minister's Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, Dr. Sarma apprised the DCs of the modalities of the Abhiyan and asked them to take all possible steps for the successful implementation of the programme.

Under the programme, the members of SHGs would get Rs 10,000 to start at least one entrepreneurship.

The Chief Minister, during the meeting, also took stock of the progress of distribution of ration cards to the beneficiaries.

He also asked the DCs to complete the distribution of the cards seamlessly and in a time-bound manner.

He said that the ministers would participate in the meetings in every constituency to launch the distribution of the cards.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Samir Kumar Sinha, and other senior officers were also present during the VC.