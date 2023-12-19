Home / Economy / News / More than 60,000 govt jobs in pipeline, says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

More than 60,000 govt jobs in pipeline, says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

On the jobs issue, Khattar said the BJP-led government has made around 11,500 recruitment for Group A and Group B posts and 1,06,000 (1.06 lakh) for Group C and Group D posts

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar
Press Trust of India Chandigarh

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 6:54 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

More than 60,000 government jobs are in the pipeline in Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Monday and stressed that the state's BJP-led dispensation has given employment in a transparent manner and purely on merit during the past nine years.

Speaking in the assembly during the Winter session, Khattar underscored his government's holistic approach to governance, with a clear focus on empowering citizens through employment opportunities, transparent systems and a robust education framework.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

As Khattar was speaking, senior Congress MLA RS Kadian interrupted him and referred to a two-year-old case in which an official of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) had been arrested for allegedly taking bribes to manipulate marks of candidates for their recruitment as dental surgeons.

Kadian said names of other officials had also cropped up during that time.

"You are a follower of the holy Gita, let things be investigated and you take action in the matter," said Kadian.

Responding to Kadian, the chief minister took out a pocket-sized copy of the Srimad Bhagavad-Gita, placed his hand on it and said, "...if any officer is found involved, the officer will be terminated with immediate effect."

"If any officer at any level is found involved in corrupt practices related to the HPSC recruitment process, they will not be forgiven. Immediate dismissal shall be the consequence of such actions," Khattar told the House.

On the jobs issue, Khattar said the BJP-led government has made around 11,500 recruitment for Group A and Group B posts and 1,06,000 (1.06 lakh) for Group C and Group D posts.

"In addition, advertisements have been released for 3,200 Group A and Group B posts and around 61,000 for Group C and Group D are in the pipeline. Thus, a total of 1,67,000 (1.67 lakh) recruitment will be made in our government," he added.

Khattar also claimed that the statements being made by the opposition on the state's unemployment figures are completely devoid of facts.

Also Read

6 of 7 Independents support Khattar govt unconditionally: Haryana min

3-fold rise in unemployment in Haryana under BJP rule: Deepender Hooda

People of Haryana should forget religious, communal differences: Khattar

6 killed in communal violence in Haryana, 116 arrested so far: CM Khattar

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

WTO's proposed reforms leave question of appeals court unanswered

India could be third largest economy in 2026: Ex Niti Aayog VC Panagariya

RBI board discusses prevailing economic, financial scenario at 605th meet

Over 74 mn ITRs filed in FY23, 50 mn people showed zero tax liability: Govt

Worst of liquidity crunch may be over, VRR, govt spending to lower deficit

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Haryana GovernmentManohar Lal KhattarGovernment JobsIndia's job market

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 6:54 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Goldman Sachs ramps up credit business in India, targets rich diaspora

Ambuja Cements to invest Rs 6,000 crore in renewable power projects

Technology News

Apple AirPods, Watches, and iPads set to get major changes in 2024: Report

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Schools, colleges shut in Tamil Nadu today due to extreme heavy rainfall

Dawood Ibrahim hospitalised in Pakistan after being poisoned: Reports

Economy News

NPS added 19% fewer fresh corporate subscribers in first half of FY24

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story