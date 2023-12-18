Home / Economy / News / India could be third largest economy in 2026: Ex Niti Aayog VC Panagariya

India could be third largest economy in 2026: Ex Niti Aayog VC Panagariya

Today, India is the world's fifth-largest economy, preceded, in ascending order, by Germany, Japan, China, and the United States of America (USA)

Arvind Panagariya | Image: x @APanagariya
BS Reporter Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 11:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

With a slew of reforms in place, India, with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $5 trillion, could emerge as the world’s third-largest economy in 2026, according to Professor Arvind Panagariya.

Today, India is the world’s fifth-largest economy, preceded, in ascending order, by Germany, Japan, China, and the United States of America (USA). In 2022, the GDP in India, Germany, and Japan stood at $3.4 trillion, $4.1 trillion, and $4.2 trillion, respectively, Panagariya said while delivering the Eighteenth C.D. Deshmukh Memorial Lecture on December 15, 2023, in Mumbai.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The Reserve Bank of India hosted the lecture by Panagariya, who is a professor of economics at Columbia University. The theme of his lecture was “India at 125: Reclaiming the Lost Glory and Returning the Global Economy to the Old Normal”.

Assume that in the next four or five years, India will maintain an average growth rate of 10.22 per cent in current dollars. This growth rate was achieved during the last two decades. At this rate, India’s GDP in current dollars will reach $5 trillion in 2026 and $5.5 trillion in 2027. This means there are good prospects that India will become the world’s third-largest economy by the end of 2026, sooner than nearly all current predictions, he said.

The first of these decades was rocked by the global financial crisis, and the second by the pandemic. There have been many reforms in the last decade. The problems afflicting China have led global investors to turn to India as an important destination.

To realise its full potential, India must take the necessary steps to help its economic units grow larger. Small habitations, small farms, and small enterprises are intimately linked. Reforms that will help enterprises in industry and services grow larger will create job opportunities for the masses, which will, in turn, pave the way for workers to migrate from rural to urban areas, he added.

Also Read

Ashes 3rd Test Day 3: Rain in favour of England, hosts need 224 more to win

WI vs IND 3rd ODI Playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

IRE vs IND 3rd T20 Playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

IRE vs IND 3rd T20 Highlights: Match called-off, India win series 2-0

Vision @2047 nearly ready, PM Modi to launch in January: NITI Aayog CEO

RBI board discusses prevailing economic, financial scenario at 605th meet

Over 74 mn ITRs filed in FY23, 50 mn people showed zero tax liability: Govt

Worst of liquidity crunch may be over, VRR, govt spending to lower deficit

Direct taxes mop up after refunds in FY24 at Rs 13.7 trn till Dec 17

NHAI awards toll, operate and transfer projects of 273 km for Rs 9,384 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :NITI AyogArvind PanagariyaRBIIndian Economy

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 11:16 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Goldman Sachs ramps up credit business in India, targets rich diaspora

Ambuja Cements to invest Rs 6,000 crore in renewable power projects

Technology News

Apple AirPods, Watches, and iPads set to get major changes in 2024: Report

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Schools, colleges shut in Tamil Nadu today due to extreme heavy rainfall

Dawood Ibrahim hospitalised in Pakistan after being poisoned: Reports

Economy News

NPS added 19% fewer fresh corporate subscribers in first half of FY24

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story